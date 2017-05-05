AFC Hoxne need a favour

If AFC Hoxne are to secure promotion to the Touchline Suffolk & Ipswich League Premier Division, they are going to need a favour from a familiar face.

First and foremost, third-placed Hoxne know that they must beat champions Benhall St Mary to stand any chance of finishing within the top two.

And on top of that, Claydon (4th) must take something from their encounter with Sporting ‘87. who currently occupy the second and final promotion spot.

Claydon are managed by Ken Kennedy, who was Hoxne boss Jamie Scales’ assistant last year when they won the Suffolk Junior Cup at Portman Road.

“Ken has assured me they are going for the win because they want to end the season on a high,” said Scales, who will step down after the game.

“We know that a favour is required so hopefully Ken and his boys can give us one.

“Promotion was our target from day one and while it is not in our hands, we have a good chance.

“We have to win our game, that is all we can do. I have a feeling if we do our part, Claydon will come good.”