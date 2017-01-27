First piece of silverware for Diss after semi-final victory

WOODFORDES NORFOLK CUP

SEMI-FINAL

Norwich 3

Diss 24

Diss put their promotion push to one side on Saturday with a trip to county rivals Norwich in the last four of the Norfolk Cup.

Not only did Dave Smith’s side book their place in the final, they also picked up their first silverware of the season in the form of the David Evans Memorial Trophy, courtesy of their routine victory.

The first half was a tactical affair from the midfield, with both sides using territorial kicking to good effect to gain an advantage.

Attacks during the opening exchanges were rare, although Diss did manage to open their account on the visit into Norwich’s 22 in the 20th minute.

Alex Leeder fed Sean McClure, who in turn found Ed Hudson to dot down, with McClure adding the extras.

From the restart the visitors conceded a swift penalty, which was sent between the posts as Norwich reduced the arrears to 7-3.

Diss duo Will Scott and Giles West both had opportunities to add to their side’s score before the half-time whistle, but they were denied by some resolute Norwich defending.

At the start of the second half, a series of pick and drives through the Diss forwards resulted in a yellow card and penalty against Norwich on their 22.

The resulting scrum was won by Diss for Leeder to feed Freddie Precious on the short side and he wriggled over out wide for five points.

McClure was presented with a difficult conversion, but he made no mistake to stretch Diss’ lead.

The Blues were now on top and after a series of telling back attacks using the full width of the pitch in the Norwich half, the home side were left stretched.

Tim Groom found himself in the centre and he pulled off an impressive side step, leaving his opposition flat footed.

Groom was able to feed Scott and the breakdown resulted in a penalty to Diss, converted by McClure to open up a 14-point advantage.

There was still enough time remaining for McClure to add one last conversion to his individual tally, which came about after Groom had nipped on the blindside to touch down.

n Table toppers Diss return to London League Two North East Division action tomorrow with a trip to fourth-placed Old Cooperians (2pm).

When the two teams clashed at Mackenders in early October, Diss ran out winners by a 30-15 margin,

Diss squad: Kemi Latu, Ed Hudson, Matt Richards, Joe Brock, Ali Abercrombie, Will Waddingham, John Laurie, Steve Hipwell, Alex Leeder, Sean McClure, Matt Trede, Will Scott, Chris Beaird, Freddie Precious, Giles West, Ed Passmore, Fraser Hall, John Bergin