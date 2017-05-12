Diss survive late batting collapse

CECIL AMEY OPTICIANS

Diss (166-8) beat

Vauxhall Mallards II (165-9)

by two wickets

Diss made it two wins from three 2017 outings in a topsy-turvy encounter against visiting Vauxhall Mallards’ second team on Saturday.

After winning the toss, Diss stand-in skipper David Tooke asked the away side to bat first, and Mallards started confidently, scoring 15 runs from the opening two overs.

However, persistent tight bowling from openers Barnaby Chenery (1-34) and Daniel Taylor (1-35) saw them claim the wickets of Carl Amos (19) and Joseph Larter (0) respectively, with wicketkeeper Lewis Taylor taking a good catch in the process.

Diss continued to bowl well and Aidan Browne (1-17) soon had Luke Marchant (5) caught by Robert Tooke.

When Chris Cooper trapped Connor Green (2) lbw and had Troy Allan (26) caught at mid-off by Robert Tooke, Mallards were in some trouble at 83-5.

Sam Hunt (1-17) provided some backing for the Diss bowlers, bowling Connor Nixon for 17 before Mallards got to the 100 mark.

Cooper continued to bowl economically, and finished with impressive figures of 2-26.

Yet, Mallards had a vital revival, with the experienced Steve Goldsmith (13) and Matthew Seager putting on 35 before Robert Tooke (2-26) had Goldsmith caught by Stuart Taylor.

Robert Tooke claimed one further wicket by trapping Pearce (8) lbw as Mallards scraped their way to 165-9, with the help of Seager, who ended 37 not out.

The Diss reply started in the worst possible fashion as Lewis Taylor was adjudged LBW to Pearce (1-34) after just three balls.

However, Chenery came to the crease and with the help of other opener Cooper, the two hit the Mallards openers all around the park and Diss suddenly found themselves 90-1 off just 12 overs.

Cooper fell for 42 to Mark Pepper (4-30) and shortly after Chenery brought up his half century, registering a total of 46 runs in boundaries.

He was eventually out lbw to Pepper for 51 and Robert Tooke (4) followed just after when he was caught of the bowling of Marcus Bishop (1-46).

This put Diss into a position where they needed 61 runs to win with six wickets in hand.

David Tooke and David Cokeley (3) eased off the pressure, putting on 38 to put Diss within 25 runs of victory.

But Cokeley’s dismissal sparked a dramatic Diss collapse, seeing them go from 143-4 to 146-8.

Goldsmith (2-13) claimed two wickets during that time, including Browne (0), who was caught at gully.

All of a sudden it was looking like Diss were going to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory.

However, Stuart Taylor and David Tooke withstood the pressure and slowly ticked over the scoreboard, with the former of the two batsmen surviving a close lbw shout during that time.

The pair batted well given the situation and when surrounded by fielders, Stuart Taylor sublimely hooked the penultimate ball off Goldsmith to the boundary, giving Diss a two-wicket win as well as 21 points.

Stuart Taylor finished on and David Tooke ended with a match-winning 47, despite the fact he was carrying an injury.

It was a morale boosting victory for Diss, who travel to Mattishall tomorrow (1pm).

n Diss A made it two wins from two as they eased to a seven-wicket victory away at Topcroft A.

After winning the toss and asking the home side to bat, the Diss bowlers dominated throughout, making life difficult for the Topcroft top order.

Pick of the attack was Jody Sparrow, who struck twice in his fifth over to remove both Jacob Rhodes (13) and the dangerous Jon Block (0).

Andy Gregory sent down seven overs for only 11 runs, while once again Anoushka Williamson had a good day as her flighted off-spin claimed two wickets, one a peach of a delivery to bowl the left-handed Josh Jones for a duck.

Aamir Qureshi weighed in with two good wickets, with Matt Auckland and George Paine taking one apiece.

After his stubborn performance with the ball, Gregory guided Diss to victory with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 36 as the win was sealed inside 34 overs.

Tomorrow, the A team play host to Horsford III at Rectory Meadow (1pm).