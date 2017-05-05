Diss RFC target the treble this weekend

It has been the season they had waited for — and the chance to win a third title would bring it to the perfect close, according to the Diss head coach, writes Hannah Dolman.

Dave Smith was keen to emphasise that topping the London Two North East League was the club’s main success this year, but added that a win in the Woodforde’s Norfolk Cup final this weekend would be “incredible”.

He said: “It would be an incredible bonus after a fantastic season.

“Winning the league was our goal, and we’ve done that, so the pressure is sort of off.

“We can go out there and enjoy ourselves, and have a bit of fun — it’s not often you get to tell a team to do that.”

Diss finished the league with 101 points, 15 points clear of nearest rival South Woodham Ferrers, as well as securing the Harrison Cup trophy, a traditional fixture against Holt.

The final game of their season is tomorrow (3.30pm) when they will take on fierce rivals North Walsham in the cup final.

“It would be a double for sure and a treble I suppose as well”, Smith added.

“But it’s not what we’re focusing on. We want to play well and have fun.

“There are going to be quite a number of youngsters playing — it’s a great opportunity for them to show what they’re made of.

“But we’ll be fielding our strongest side available, it is a final after all.

“We’ll stick to what we know, we only lost one match in the league so what we’re doing is working.”