Diss RFC head coach Smith to enjoy two cup finals

Diss RFC head coach Dave Smith is planning to treat his side’s two end of season cup finals as ‘a bit of fun’ having already fulfilled their target of promotion, writes Alex Moss.

Smith’s charges completed their London Two North East title-winning campaign with an entertaining 59-36 win against Rochford Hundred at Mackenders last Saturday.

The victory helped Diss finish the season on an impressive 101 points, 15 points clear of nearest challengers South Woodham Ferrers, and unbeaten at home in the league for a third season running.

Diss host rivals Holt in the Harrison Cup final tomorrow (3pm), with Smith set to make plenty of changes to his squad.

“It’s a traditional fixture which we’ve been doing for many years now and we’ll be treating it as a bit of fun,” said the Diss head coach.

“We’ll be mixing the team up and bringing in some youngsters and some players from the second team for the game.

“Our season, for all intents and purposes, is pretty much done now.

“We’ve done the job which we wanted to do and got promoted, and now we’ll look to this as a bit of fun and enjoy the day.”

Diss, who finished just four points shy of 1,000 league points this season, will finish their campaign in three weeks when they take on fierce rivals North Walsham in the Woodforde’s Norfolk Cup final.

The match will be staged during the Norfolk Big Rugby Weekend at Holt RFC, on May 6.