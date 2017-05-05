Diss lose wickets quickly

CECIL AMEY OPTICIANS

NORFOLK CRICKE

ALLIANCE LEAGUE

DIVISION ONE

Bradfield (111-3) beat

Diss (110) by seven wickets

Having been put into bat by their hosts, Diss had a disastrous innings, making just 110 before the they were bowled out.

Mark Brown (13), Lewis Taylor (34) and Stuart Taylor (14) were the only Diss batsmen to score double figures, with six others failing to contribute more than five runs each.

Diss faced an uphill task from the beginning of the stint in the field, but were given hope as Daniel Taylor (1-45) struck with the third ball of the Bradfield innings, bowling Oliver Kimber for a duck.

However, Diss were unable to build on that early strike and a partnership of 60 between from Chris Scannell and Alex Johnson (23) helped Bradfield ease their way towards the finishing line.

Tomorrow, Diss host Vauxhall Mallards A (1pm).

n Fifteen-year-old Anoushka Williamson recorded figures of 4-32 in Diss II’s six-wicket win over Bradfield II.

After restricting their opponents to 113-9 in 45 overs, Diss ended up cruising to victory, thanks in part to an unbeaten knock of 48 from Andrew Horobin.