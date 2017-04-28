Diss get Division One campaign off to a winning start

CECIL AMEY OPTICIANS NORFOLK

CRICKET ALLIANCE

DIVISION ONE

Norwich II 111 lost to

Diss 114-4 by six wickets

Diss Cricket Club began their Division One campaign with an emphatic six-wicket win away at Norwich II on Saturday, chasing down 111 inside 24 overs.

Skipper Mark Williamson lost the toss and hosts Norwich, somewhat surprisingly, chose to bat.

Diss got off to the perfect start, as Barnaby Chenery, sharing the new ball with the luckless Aidan Browne, struck in the first over, having Steven Clarke caught down the leg side expertly by Lewis Taylor.

It did not take long for Chenery to strike again, with James Bradford caught behind by Taylor.

A partnership then developed between Mark Tipping and Chris Borrett, before Williamson brought himself into the attack and struck straight away, bowling the former through the gate for nine.

With Borrett still looking dangerous at one end, it was important that Diss kept their heads in the field.

Pressure eventually told as some tight fielding, particularly from George Paine and Aamir Qureshi, made Borrett (31) dance down the wicket to Williamson, only to be done in the flight, with Taylor taking the stumping.

From then on it was a bit of a procession, as the hosts slipped from 54-2 to 86-6.

Williamson picked up his third wicket to finish with 3-22 off his 10 overs, while Chenery struck again in his second spell to finish with 3-27.

There was also a wicket for the persevering Sam Hunt, however, the outstanding bowler was Rob Tooke who, despite being introduced late on, managed to pick up three wickets, while conceding just two runs, as Diss bowled Norwich out for 111.

With the pitch being extremely up and down, the visitors knew it would not be an easy total to chase.

The task got even harder when Andy Horobin (one) and Williamson (six) both played poor shots to leave Diss at 14-2, but once David Tooke (47) joined Taylor at the crease an element of calmness arrived.

Taylor had reached an excellent and invaluable 34 when Borrett bowled him with a good one, ending a match-winning partnership of 67.

Rob Tooke then joined his brother in the middle and scored three boundaries before being caught for 12.

The target went down to two when Chenery hit Borrett for four to see Diss to victory with 160 balls to spare.

Next up for Williamson’s side is a trip to Bradfield tomorrow (1pm).