Diss fall agonisingly short in clash against Dereham

CECIL AMEY OPTICIANS NORFOLK ALLIANCE

DIVISION ONE

Diss 133 lost to Dereham 135 by two runs

Diss came agonisingly close to victory against Dereham, losing by just two runs in a low-scoring game at Rectory Meadow on Saturday.

When Diss skipper Mark Williamson lost the toss, the away side chose to bat first and they started on the attack, scoring 31 runs from the opening six overs of their innings.

But a good response from Diss reduced to Dereham to 41-3, as Barnaby Chenery (1-16) bowled visiting opener Ryan Fitt (18), and Daniel Taylor (2-32) claimed the wickets of the other opener Duncan Hewitt (nine) and Liam Cameron (zero).

Mattishall hero Chris Cooper (1-18) was soon introduced into the attack, and he struck instantly, bowling Jonny Bidewell for four.

Dereham briefly recovered through David and Danny Lake, before Sam Hunt (1-14) trapped the former lbw for 23.

Jake Anema came to the crease for the visitors and scored quickly, hitting the luckless Williamson for three consecutive boundaries.

However, an excellent piece of fielding from Daniel Taylor meant that Daniel Lake was run out for 18, sparking a collapse as Dereham went from 110-5 to 119-9.

In that time, the impressive Aidan Browne (2-12) bowled Joe Marczewski (zero) and James Harbour (one), as well as Robert Tooke (2-10) getting Anema for 24.

The Dereham final pair put on a crucial 16 runs, before Soren Gauntlett (15) was the last man out to Robert Tooke, as the visitors finished all out on 135 from 43.4 overs.

Diss were hoping to avoid a repeat of their recent game against Vauxhall Mallards A, where they dramatically collapsed and almost lost the game.

The hosts started in a similar fashion though, losing Lewis Taylor for two to Anema (3-24).

Chenery soon followed him after edging to first slip off the bowling of David Lake (1-24).

Cooper (20) and David Tooke (10) steadied the innings, before the latter was adjudged lbw to Anema, and Cooper hit one straight back to the same bowler.

It meant that Diss were looking in some bother on 65-4 at the halfway stage.

Immediately after drinks, the home side lost James Wilby (six) after he was caught off Gauntlett (1-18).

Robert Tooke then led the Diss recovery, batting confidently with Mark Brawn (10) and Williamson (13), who both fell to Harbour (4-37).

Robert Tooke was then caught at long-off for a possible match-winning contribution of 57, which left Diss requiring six off the final two overs.

That set up a grandstand finish, and Diss were unfortunately unable to get over the finishing line, as Sam Hunt was run out with three balls to go, meaning the hosts ended just two runs short of Dereham’s total.

Diss (fourth) face third-placed Swardeston A at Hilltops tomorrow (1pm).