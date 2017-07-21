Diss extend victorious run to eight matches

Have your say

CECIL AMEY OPTICIANS NORFOLK ALLIANCE

DIVISION ONE

Diss (178-7) beat

Mattishall (177-9)

by three wickets

Table-topping Diss were made to work hard for their eighth victory in a row on Saturday as they saw off the challenge from Mattishall.

Pre-match, the opposing captains and umpires agreed to a 35-over per side game due to the threat of rain.

It was skipper Mark Williamson who lost the toss, with his side subsequently being put in the field.

Daniel Taylor (1-23) made an immediate impact, trapping Jack Chetwood lbw for one in just his second over.

Mattishall’s number three batsman, Gordon Chetwood, showed early intent, and with opener Kristien Fletcher, the pair added some quick runs, guiding their side to 50-1 off 11 overs.

However, Diss’ James Hardy had Thomas Spalding (14) caught by Williamson, before Fletcher was eventually out for 47 to the bowling of Robert Tooke.

Mattishall reached the 150 mark still with seven overs remaining, but good bowling and fielding from the hosts made sure they only reached 177-9, with Williamson (1-35), Chris Cooper (2-21) and Robert Tooke (3-39) all picking up further wickets.

Jason Cole, meanwhile, ended unbeaten on 35 for the away side.

Diss would need 178 to win at about five runs per over, but they made a poor start when captain Williamson (9) was caught at cover off Spalding (1-35).

David Tooke and Chris Cooper steadied the Diss innings, and after getting themselves in, they comfortably ticked over the scoreboard at the required rate, while waiting to dispatch any bad balls.

At drinks, Diss reached 91-1 — a commanding position — but they lost David Tooke (38) straight after when he was bowled by Daniel Weber.

Cooper passed his second consecutive half-century and looked comfortable, yet Diss lost another wicket in Robert Tooke (13), still requiring a rate of five runs an over.

When Diss lost Cooper for 63 to Weber (2-34), the game was in the balance and the home side faced a nervy finish after Daniel Taylor was bowled for three by Cole,

Nevertheless, Mark Brawn and Lewis Taylor helped get the run chase back on track.

Lewis Taylor hit three important boundaries, while Brawn made sure the strike was rotated.

Taylor was eventually caught for 21, which brought Sam Hunt to the crease.

Hunt and Brawn put on a further 10 runs before Brawn was trapped lbw by Cole (3-34) for an important 11.

Hunt hit a vital boundary at the end of the 33rd over, and a wide at the start of the next meant Diss required one boundary to win.

New man Hardy coolly made the most of a ball on his legs, and flicked it away to seal the victory with nine balls to spare.

On Saturday, Diss travel to second-placed Dereham in a crucial encounter (1pm).

n In Division Six, Diss A (114) lost by seven wickets on the road at Horsford III (116-3).

Batting first, opener Andrew Gregory was Diss’ top run scorer with a return of 51.

After that, just three visiting batsmen went on to make double figures, none of whom scored more than 14.

Defending such a low total, Diss always had their work cut out.

Michael Tooke was their leading bowler, ending his four overs with 2-17.