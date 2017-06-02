Diss back to winning ways after away success

CECIL AMEY OPTICIANS NORFOLK ALLIANCE

DIVISION ONE

Swardeston A (238)

lost to Diss (267-7)

by 29 runs

Diss returned to winning ways and put the previous week’s setback behind them as they beat Swardeston A by 29 runs at the weekend.

After losing the toss, the home side asked Diss to bat first on a very hot day.

The visitors lost Chris Cooper (four) early on when he was bowled by Toby Duncan (1-44), but skipper Mark Williamson and Barnaby Chenery steadied the innings and played confident strokes, with the latter hitting a huge six over the long-off boundary.

They saw Diss to 99-1 at the halfway stage of the innings, before Williamson eventually fell to a dubious lbw decision for a well-made 44.

Chenery continued, though, and brought up a deserved half century, but was bowled soon after for 54 by Richard Sims (2-49), which brought brothers Robert and David Tooke to the crease.

The duo pushed the score on before David Tooke was run out for 21, before David Cokeley (six) and Ashley Cotton (three) both fell cheaply, leaving Diss on 191-6 with seven overs left.

It was then a repeat of Diss’ innings against Mattishall, as Robert Tooke began to find the boundary with ease and brought up another important 50, and with the help of Sam Hunt the pair added 62 in just six overs.

Robert Tooke was caught for a vital 83, with Dan Taylor (13 not out) and Hunt (13no) accelerating the innings up to an impressive 267-7.

In reply, the home side started comfortably and reached 44-0 off 11 overs.

Hunt (1-21) was drafted into the attack and struck with his second ball, trapping opener Daniel Martin lbw for 20.

It was then two wickets in as many overs for Diss, when Flynn Drinkell (25) was well-caught by Cokeley off the bowling of Williamson (1-36).

At the halfway stage Swardeston were 101-2, but Alex Levinson crucially fell for 55 to Robert Tooke, caught by debutant James Hardy.

Hardy (2-27) dismissed Sims for 22 off his own bowling, leaving the hosts on 135-4 with a rising run rate.

From then on, Diss took wickets at regular intervals, with Robert Tooke claiming 3-62 and Williamson taking three catches, including a superb boundary catch to dismiss Benjamin Hogg for 16.

Cooper (1-35) had the persevering George Walker caught for 41, before Taylor (2-47) also chipped in with two wickets and Hardy capped a promising debut with the final wicket of Blake Bowden, as Swardeston were dismissed for 238 in the final over.

The victory means Diss move up to third ahead of hosting leaders Thetford Town tomorrow (1pm).