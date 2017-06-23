Derby delight for Old Bucks

CECIL AMEY OPTICIANS NORFOLK ALLIANCE

PREMIER DIVISION

DERBY DAY: James Gooderham bowls a delivery to Old Bucks Matthew Bint

Old Buckenham (144-4) beat Garboldisham (143)

by six wickets

A five-wicket haul from Chris Howes helped Old Buckenham claim the local bragging rights in Saturday’s derby against Garboldisham.

The Old Bucks bowler steamed through Garby’s lower order to bowl them all out for 143 runs, when at one point the visitors had stood at 105-5.

ON THE ATTACK: Alex Hogg bowls for Garboldisham at the weekend

Opening batsman Matthew Bint then finished unbeaten on 68 as the home side reached the target with six wickets to spare.

With Diss plying their trade in Division One this year following their relegation from the Premier Division last season, this clash between Old Bucks and Garby represented the first local derby of 2017 for the two sides.

Danny Cash’s Garboldisham recently sat at the top of the table, before a defeat to Cromer in their last outing saw them relinquish their place at the summit.

Garby skipper Cash won the toss and elected to bat first on Saturday, with opener Tom Davey in good form as he eventually finished not out on 56.

However, the rest of the team struggled with the bat, as they ended up all out on 143 after 40.3 overs.

Davey’s fellow opener, Dan Constable (18), was first to depart after being caught by Robert Thurley off the bowling of Nicholas Pentz (1-27), before Henry Phoenix (1) followed soon after.

The number three batsman was caught by Robert Goodwin from a Glen Meredith (1-31) delivery, as Garboldisham stumbled to 26-2.

Davey, and his new partner Alex Hogg (18), offered some resistance to the home side’s bowling attack, but it was only brief, as Hogg was adjudged lbw off the bowling of Rob Austin (1-11).

Garby captain Cash was then run out by home skipper Terry Perry for a duck, and when Jack Stevenson was caught by Bint, off the bowling of Tom Alexander (1-19), it left the visitors on 71-5.

A 34-run partnership for the sixth wicket between Davey and Matt Allin brought Garby into triple figures, before Allin was the first victim of Howes’ bowling.

Bint took the catch to dismiss Allin (13) back to the pavilion, with James Shepherd (five), Pascal Walker (10), Robert Fuller (0) and James Gooderham (4) all following him, as Howes finished with figures of 5-33 from 8.3 overs.

Garby knew they would have to find early wickets if they were to stand any chance of defending their total, but an early breakthrough never materialised.

Old Bucks captain Perry and Bint put on 74 runs for the first wicket, before the former was adjudged lbw for 25 from the bowling of Shepherd.

With one opener gone for the hosts, Garboldisham needed to keep the pressure on with more wickets.

However, Thurley joined Bint at the crease and the duo added 34 runs to their score, taking them beyond the 100 mark and still with nine wickets in hand, before Thurley departed lbw from a Fuller (1-20) delivery.

Pentz (4) was next to lose his wicket for Old Bucks, bowled by Shepherd (2-37) to reduce their score to 119-3.

But again, the hosts made sure they were well in control of their destiny, as Benjamin Shearing and Bint put on 23 runs for the fourth wicket.

Shearing (8) was bowled by Davey (1-14) to leave the hosts on 142-4, with Andrew Lawrence (1 no) and Bint (68 no) getting them over the line moments later.

Old Bucks (4th) will be bidding for a third straight win when they travel to bottom side Sprowston tomorrow, while Garby (6th) will want to put an end to their recent losing run when they entertain Acle (both 1pm).

n Old Buckenham will be hosting the first match of the Australia Over-60s’ tour of the UK next month.

On Monday, July 3, the Australian team will go up against a combined Norfolk/Cambridgeshire Over-60s team, with the game due to start at Old Buckenham Cricket Club at 1pm.

The Australian team will later play a three-match ‘Grey Ashes’ Test series against England, as well as matches against both Scotland and Wales, as part of their month-long visit to the UK, which involves 15 games in total.

The choice of Old Buckenham to host the first game is very apt, as in 1921, an Australian XI played an XI put together by ex-England captain Archie McCauley for Lionel Robinson, the Melbourne owner of Old Buckenham Hall, and the match was said to have been watched by over 10,000 people.