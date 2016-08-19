Title triumph unlikely but Old Bucks can make history

Terry Perry has moved to play down any talk that his Old Buckenham side are in the race to win the Dipple and Conway Opticians Norfolk Alliance Premier Division title.

Instead, the skipper is keen to see Old Bucks make some club history in the two remaining matches of 2016.

Second-placed Bucks travel to leaders Brooke tomorrow (12.30pm) with a 36-point gap splitting the two teams.

A win for Perry’s men would reel in the table toppers ahead of the final round of fixtures, but the opening batsman does not expect the hosts to collapse.

“There is no pressure on us on Saturday because we have nothing to lose,” he said.

“They have been the front runners for a long time so all of the pressure is on them.

“We are long way short of Brooke in truth so we are not thinking about first place.

“They are going to need to lose both of their matches quite badly, for us to stand a chance.

“It is going to take a drastic turn of events and I cannot see it happening.

“All we will concentrate on is beating them and then we will see where that takes us.”

With a late assault on the league trophy all but ruled out, Perry has switched his focus to ensuring that Old Bucks preserve what they currently have.

They have never finished any higher than third position and while the likes of Sprowston and Garboldisham are lurking just in wait, two victories will guarantee the runners-up spot.

“We have been there or thereabouts for a number of years now,” added the captain.

“It is a source of pride that we are largely able to turn out competitive sides.

“We have had to show plenty of character this year because there have been injuries and squad changes.

“After finishing third a few times, it would be a fantastic achievement to go one better this time around.”

Old Bucks will be without the services of Rob Thurley and Glen Meredith for the trip to Brooke.

n In contrast to their high-flying neighbours, the situation at Diss is looking bleak.

Time is running out for James Wilby’s side to retain their status as a Premier Division club.

Last Saturday’s 10-wicket defeat to North Runcton, during which Diss were bowled out for just 93 runs, has left the team 25 points adrift of safety.

Tomorrow they travel to face a Downham (12.30pm) side that, like Diss, have been beaten in their last two outings.

When the teams met earlier in the season, only four Diss batsmen managed to produce a double-figure return with the willow as Downham ran out winners by an 83-run margin.