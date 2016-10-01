Stradbroke cricket double for Matt Wise

Latest Sport News from the Diss Express, dissexpress.co.uk, @diss_express on Twitter

Latest Sport News from the Diss Express, dissexpress.co.uk, @diss_express on Twitter

0
Have your say

Stradbroke Cricket Club held their end-of-season presentation awards last weekend with Matt Wise scooping two gongs.

He was named the Vikings’ Player of the Year and was also handed the Leading Run-Scorer award thanks to his return of 374 runs.

For the second year in succession, James Gilbee’s 27 wickets were enough for him to win the Leading Wicket-Taker accolade.

The Flag Deck Trophy for Clubman of the Year went to skipper Ben Flatt, while Champagne Moment went to Michael Hugman for his attempts at press-ups after scoring 50.

Gift tokens were given to the club’s eight junior players.

Back to the top of the page