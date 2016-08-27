Garboldisham back into second after easing past Runcton

DIPPLE AND CONWAY

OPTICIANS

NORFOLK ALLIANCE

PREMIER DIVISION

Garboldisham 175 beat

North Runcton 106

by 69 runs

Garboldisham climbed up to second in the table following a resounding win against North Runcton at The Langley on Saturday.

Runcton won the toss and put Garby into bat, with the hosts notching up 80 runs before the first wicket fell.

Garboldisham finished all out for 175 as Dan Constable picked up another half century, while a five-wicket haul from Alex Hogg (5-21), three wickets from Rob Fuller and two wickets from Constable saw Runcton finish 69 runs short on 106 all out.

n Garboldisham II remain in the hunt for promotion heading into the final weekend, despite a surprise three-wicket defeat at relegation threatened Norwich III.

Garby batted first and closed on 250-6, with Kristian Williman (76), Jack Stevenson (37), Tom Davey (36 not out) and Jon Olpin (34) all adding to the total.

However, Norwich fought back hard and took the game to the final over, needing 10 runs to win.

The run chase went down to the final ball, which was struck for four to complete a vital victory for Norwich.

n Garboldisham III (232-7) enjoyed a thumping 90 run victory away at North Elmham (142-7), with Tommy Filder (69) and Charlie Wright (3-35) the star performers.

n Ben Buckmaster’s knock of 80 helped Garboldisham IV to an 83 run win against North Elmham II.