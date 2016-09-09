Diss youngster Williamson starts quest to represent her country

Anoushka Williamson is hoping that her selection for the Loughborough Lightning Development Squad will set her on the path to realising the dream of one day representing the England Women’s Cricket team, writes Liam Apicella.

The 14-year-old, who turned out for Diss’ first team this season, was put forward for the trials by her coach at Norfolk, Chris Brown.

She did enough to impress the coaching staff of the Women’s Cricket Super League, for whom she will soon link up with each Sunday for training sessions.

Despite being suitably delighted by her inclusion, the Diss-based youngster is hoping this is only the start of what will ultimately become a professional career.

“It is an amazing feeling to have been picked. I thought I did well at the trials, but still did not expect the news,” said Williamson, who bowls off-spin and opens the batting for her county.

“They have brilliant facilities at Loughborough. I want to keep improving and with the coaches there I can do that.

“The aim is to be a professional. I want to hopefully play for Loughborough and then eventually for England.”

Williamson’s love of cricket manifested itself during small games in the garden with her elder brother Mark, who plays for Diss’ senior side.

“I play a lot of sports, but my brother has been a big influence on me,” she added.