Diss face a nervy wait to find out if they can avoid drop

Diss Cricket Club face a nervy few weeks as they wait to see if they will get a reprieve from relegation, writes Alex Moss.

An eight-wicket defeat away at Downham Town on Saturday meant that the Rectory Meadow-based outfit will finish in the bottom two of the Dipple and Conway Opticians Norfolk Alliance Premier Division at the end of the season.

However, despite finishing in the relegation zone, Diss could be handed a reprieve from dropping down to Division One next year.

Diss’ fate now rests largely in the hands of newly crowned Premier Division champions Brooke and Gibbs Denley East Anglian Premier League side Horsford.

The Express understands that if Brooke go into the Premier League play-offs at the end of the season, and are successful in their promotion bid, then Diss will be spared relegation regardless of whether Horsford are relegated or not.

Diss captain James Wilby admitted he was not completely sure on the permutations surrounding his side’s fate at the end of the season, but intends on ending a disappointing campaign on a high in a derby this weekend.

Second place Garboldisham are the visitors to Rectory Meadow on the final day of the season tomorrow (12.30pm).

Newly-promoted Garby themselves will also be hoping for a positive result in their final game in order to secure runners-up spot in the final table.