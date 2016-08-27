Bucks see slim title hopes end after narrow defeat

DIPPLE AND CONWAY

Brooke 223 beat

Old Buckenham 219

by four runs

Brooke are champions

Old Buckenham’s slim title hopes were extinguished at the weekend after Brooke claimed a narrow victory to be crowned champions.

Bucks travelled to Brooke last Saturday looking to close the gap at the top going into the final weekend of the season.

At the toss, skipper Terry Perry guessed incorrectly and Brooke captain John Habershon elected to bat first.

The hosts got off to a great start with the howling wind making it hard for the new ball partnership of Jon Lee and Lewis Holden.

Rob Porter and Benjamin Wright batted patiently but hit any loose deliveries on offer to the boundary.

However, the introduction of Jack Grant and Lee swapping ends provided the breakthrough for Bucks.

Lee finally removed Wright (32) LBW with the score on 69, while in the very next over Grant had both Porter brothers in consecutive balls.

First Rob Porter (26) was caught behind by Rob Goodwin and then Richard Porter (zero) LBW went for a golden duck to leave the hosts on 73-3.

Brooke number three Robert Setchell and overseas Michael Jones set about rebuilding the innings, but when Grant (3-59) claimed the prized scalp of Jones (18), caught brilliantly behind by Goodwin, the home side were reeling on 99-4.

Brooke carried on scoring at a good rate but also lost wickets, with Matthew Collinge (17) and Matthew Carver (16) both dismissed by James Deacon (2-44).

When skipper Habershon (zero) went LBW in the next over, Brooke were staring down the barrel at 157-7 with 13 overs remaining.

But Will Minchin joined Setchell, and the pair took their side quickly to the 200 mark, before Holden returned to bowl the former out for 26.

Setchell (55) saw his innings ended by Peter Free (1-2), with Holden (2-39) taking the final wicket to bowl Brooke out for 223.

Bucks were under the cosh from ball one in their run chase, as Minchin (2-23) dismissed Matthew Bint (seven) and Deacon (zero) to leave them on 8-2 after four overs.

Captain Perry’s knock of 86 kept the visitors in contention, with Ben Askew (36), James Heaney (28) and Lee (21) also contributing, before Holden (13) was bowled by Jones (3-35) in the final over to leave them four runs short of their opponents.

n Diss will finish in the bottom two of the Premier Division after losing by eight wickets at Downham Town on Saturday.

n Half centuries from Ashley Cotton (64) and Liam Brown (52) could not prevent Diss Sunday from being thrashed by their Martham counterparts by seven wickets.

Diss were bowled out for 185, with Martham closing on 186-3 to deny their opponents promotion this season.

n In Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship Division Nine West, Stradbroke Vikings beat Stowmarket II by 156 runs in a match which saw Josh Franklin-Mann (110), David Allum (59) and James Gilbee (7-24) impress.