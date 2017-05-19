Cooper and Tooke smash centuries in Diss’ victory

NORFOLK CRICKET

ALLIANCE LEAGUE

DIVISION ONE

Mattishall (222) lost to

Diss (372-4) by 150 runs

A quite remarkable innings from Diss, which produced two centurions, saw them go on to thrash Mattishall on the road on Saturday.

With grey skies overhead, returning Diss skipper Mark Williamson lost the toss and his side were asked to bat first.

Openers Chris Cooper and Lewis Taylor got Diss off to a solid start, before a brief 30-minute rain delay.

Once play resumed, the pair batted confidently and Cooper quickly brought up his half century with the score on 90.

Cooper continued to hit the ball with force while Taylor batted well, ensuring the pair put on 145 for the first wicket, before Taylor was bowed by Jason Spalding for a respectable 46.

Mattishall claimed two more quick wickets of Barnaby Chenery (0) and David Tooke (5), both falling to Spalding (2-41), to put Diss under some pressure.

However, Cooper fought on and brought up a well-deserved hundred off less than 100 balls.

After a scratchy start, Robert Tooke showed his striking power and him and Cooper began to push the score on significantly.

Cooper passed 150 and was eventually out for an outstanding 174, an innings which included 31 boundaries, nine of which were sixes.

Diss passed the 300 mark and with four overs to go, it looked like they would finish around the 350 mark.

But, what followed was simply special from Robert Tooke. He went in search of his own hundred and hit four sixes in a row, taking 30 off a single over in total. His century came off just 53 balls, and included 18 boundaries.

He finished with an impressive 114 not out along with Dan Taylor, who finished on 14.

Chasing 372 was always going to be an uphill task for the hosts, and although they started strongly, Chenery (1-23) had Jay Eastoe-Smith caught for 10.

Daniel Taylor (1-54) kept it tight, and Mattishall soon found themselves with an even more impossible task, needing a run rate of over 10.

Other tight spells from Sam Hunt (0-8), Aidan Browne (0-18) and Mark Williamson (0-35) made sure Mattishall would not get close to Diss’ enormous total.

But it was centurion Cooper that did most of the damage, claiming six wickets for 33 runs.

Tomorrow, Diss play host to Dereham (1pm).