Coach calls on Diss RFC to avoid a repeat when Epping visit

Dave Smith is hoping his Diss RFC side will show a marked improvement from the last time they faced Epping Upper Clapton when the Essex side visit Mackenders on Saturday (2.30pm), writes Liam Apicella.

In the reverse fixture, Diss seemed to be cruising to victory with a 31-15 lead, but a late Epping rally saw the arrears significantly slashed to just one point, before the visitors eventually held on to just win through.

This time around, Smith is eager for his London League Two North East table-toppers to put a more commanding victory on the board.

“We were well in control at their place and then almost threw it all away,” he said.

“I hope we have learned the lessons from that game, and others, because it has happened too often at times.

“We are getting better at shutting games out, but the only proof that matters is what we do out on the pitch.

“We are at the sharp end of the season now and we cannot afford any slip-ups. We have to keep on winning.”

After a plethora of injuries this term, Smith will have the rare luxury of a near fully fit squad to select from for eighth=placed Epping’s visit.

The Blues head into the contest as leaders, but only due to the fact they have a superior points difference over second-placed South Woodham Ferrers.

The two teams clash in Essex next weekend.