Champions Diss keep up their winning run

LONDON TWO

NORTH EAST

Norwich 5

Diss 73

Diss produced yet another dominant performance, as they played with total confidence and endeavour to beat Norwich 73-5 on Saturday.

The early exchanges highlighted the eagerness of the newly-crowned champions to play an expansive game, while controlling all facets of phase-one possession.

John Laurie opened the scoring following a neat break from Alex Leader.

Chris Beaird then broke through from the Norwich 22 to establish total control after just 10 minutes of play.

One area of absolute dominance for Diss proved to be the scrummage, evidenced by a rock-solid platform five metres from the Norwich line that allowed Steve Hipwell the opportunity to crash over to extend the visitors’ lead to 19-0 after just 15 minutes.

To secure the try bonus point, Diss constructed a try that originated from deep in their own half.

A break from Hipwell sent Jamie Burroughs through the heart of the Norwich midfield, thus allowing the Diss captain, Fraser Hall, the opportunity of scoring.

Norwich showed determination, but the pace and accuracy of the visitors tore the home side apart.

A neat chip and chase from the ever-present Beaird created a second try for the Diss full back.

As the half time whistle approached, two forward-dominated tries were scored.

The first, a push-over try secured by Hipwell, the second another driving scrummage with possession taken against the head and scored by John Bergin.

A half-time score of 45-0 reflected the total dominance of the visitors.

Norwich responded with purpose and determination following the half-time break, scoring a well-worked try after just two minutes of the second half.

Diss over complicated their attacking options and, for a short period, ball retention and simple errors hindered further scoring opportunities.

A further Hipwell try from another determined charge restored the Diss ascendancy.

The game now enjoyed a much more even competitive edge, with Norwich securing a fair share of decent possession.

As the game drew to its conclusion, Diss rallied again with Hipwell breaking from deep within his own half to send the flying Phil LeLievre through to score.

The final Diss try culminated in wonderful handling between man of the match Hipwell, Beaird and Leader, who then fed Todd Wishart to complete a totally wholehearted and dominating performance from the league champions.

Dave Smith’s charges finish their season at home against Rochford Hundred tomorrow afternoon (3pm).

n Eastern Counties Greene King League Division Three North champions Diss III kept up their excellent form with a 39-5 win away at Lowestoft and Yarmouth II on Saturday.

The thirds will be hoping to make it a perfect 10, 10 wins from 10 away league games, when they visit Lakenham Hewett for their final league game tomorrow (3pm).

n Diss Under-16s played Southwold for the third time this season on Sunday.

The two sides, who had shared the victories in their two previous meetings this season, met on mutual ground for a deciding game.

Southwold kindly loaned a player to Diss in order for the match to be 15-a-side.

Diss came out of the blocks early and good quick hands for Ben Brown helped them claim the first try.

The speedy James Webster scored next, before a knock on from Diss straight into opposing hands found a gap for Southwold to score.

Diss then suffered a setback as Fred Sargent left the field with an injury and seeking medical treatment.

Diss, now playing with 14 players, were hit with another try from Southwold to make the score 10-10.

But they stepped up a gear and tries from George Jones, Tom Elkins, Tom Jacka, John Webster and Matthew Baxter gave them a healthy 39-10 lead at half time.

Jones and Nat Strange both scored tries in the second half, as Diss’ speed, excellent hands, teamwork and sheer hard work helped them secure a 49-22 victory.