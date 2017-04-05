Celebration lunch being held for Suffolk cricket stalwart

A celebration lunch is being held in honour of Suffolk County Cricket Association secretary Toby Pound clocking up 25 years’ service.

The lunch is taking place on the second day of the Unicorn Championship match versus Hertfordshire at Copdock & Old Ipswichian CC on Monday, July 3.

Former Suffolk skipper Phil Caley, who is now secretary of the Minor Counties Cricket Association and also chairman of the MCCA Cricket Committee, has agreed to be guest speaker.

A three-course lunch will be held in the marquee adjoining the pavilion at 12.30pm.

The cost will be £285 for a table of ten or individual places can be reserved at £30 each. A bar will be available.

Reservations can be made by sending a cheque payable to ‘Suffolk CCA’ to Norman Atkins, 7 Meadowvale Close, Ipswich, IP4 4HE.

The opening day of the match will be a Members and Past Players Day.

n Copies of this year’s Suffolk County Cricket Association handbook are now on sale.

The 72-page A4 size handbook features new captain Adam Mansfield, the county’s youngest ever skipper to be appointed to the role, on the front cover.

Inside there are articles on Mansfield and his predecessor Tom Huggins plus reports and scorecards from all last season’s Unicorns one-day and three-day matches plus this season’s fixtures.

There are age group reports on all the county sides from under-10s right through to over-70s plus the various leagues around the county.

There is also a report and photographs from last September’s visit to the Victory Ground in Bury St Edmunds by the PCA England Masters.

Copies of the handbook are available at a cost of £7.95 including postage and packaging by sending a cheque payable to ‘Suffolk CCA’ to Colin Munford, 5 Penshurst Road, Ipswich, IP3 8QZ.

n Mervyn Westfield, who was given special dispensation by the ECB to play for Suffolk last year after being convicted of spot-fixing in 2012, will not be playing for the county in 2017.

Former Essex batsman Jaik Mickleburgh signed up for Suffolk last month in a bid to help revive interest in him from first-class counties.

The 26-year-old has scored ten first-class centuries and 21 half centuries and has also played for the England Under-19s team in the past.