Caught in the Middle with Ron Raisey: A late start as the British summer truly arrives...

Well, what a strange day it was weather-wise last Saturday.

I was umpiring at Mistley and left home with darkening skies. When I got on the A14 the heavens opened and my speed went down to 20mph as I could not see even with the wipers going double speed!

I arrived at Mistley in brilliant sunshine and went straight out to talk to Trevor, the groundsman, to warn him of impending rain.

But I was too late as the rain had already been and gone. A 10-minute downpour had got under the covers and had affected the wicket so much that we were unable to start until 2.50pm.

Trevor’s wife showed me pictures where you couldn’t see 10 feet in front of your face. Then another picture taken 10 minutes later in brilliant sunshine, showing all the water laying on the outfield!

Our main concern was the safety of the bowlers, as the repair marks where they put their feet were still soaking wet. Umpires have a duty of care to make sure that all players are safe and there is no chance of anyone injuring themselves.

Both captains were very understanding and we played a reduced overs game with Frinton II comfortably winning.

A superb tea once again threatened my diet but I restricted myself to a couple of sandwiches and a small piece of lemon sponge, which hopefully shouldn’t affect the eight-and-a-half pounds I have lost already.

More locally, Halstead and Woolpit got back to winning ways, and there were victories for Exning and Long Melford.

Worlington again showed how inconsistent they, and there were defeats for Hadleigh, Haverhill, Lakenheath and Brockley.

Only a couple of entries into the Hall of Fame this week; centurion Josh Wells against Worlington, and Barry Collins for his five-wicket haul in the defeat of Wivenhoe. I would also like to mention a couple of ‘nearly’ men; Stowmarket’s Dale Whatling (98) and Kevin Holland (97). Better luck next time, guys.

This week I am back at Worlington for their clash with newly-promoted Maldon, who are currently second in the table. It will be good to meet up with my colleague Steve Lilley again, I always enjoy umpiring with him.

If anyone has any questions, feel free to email me at the address shown.

RESULTS:

Hadleigh lost to Braintree by 8 wickets. Hadleigh 232 Josh Davey 82, Callum Morrin 38, Brock Price 37. Braintree 235-2.

Haverhill lost to Elmstead by 6 wickets. Haverhill 157 Chris Palmer 40, Andrew Argent 36. Elmstead 160-4, Harry Harding 2-22.

Woolpit beat Wivenhoe by 146 runs. Woolpit 232-7 James Deeley 76, James Holmes 61. Wivenhoe 86, Barry Collins 5-14, James Holmes 3-27.

Halstead beat Worlington by 165 runs. Halstead 290 Josh Wells 129, Harry Veal 37 Matt Wittish 4-32, Charlie Tunstall 3-38 Worlington 125, Cody Golding 25no.

Lakenheath lost to East Bergholt by 2 wickets. Lakenheath 180-7, Danny Rodic 74, Dominic Palmer 42. East Bergholt 183-8 Tim Milner 3-41, Rodic 2-26, Shane Leech 2-37.

Exning beat Brockley by 7 wickets. Brockley 170-9, Martyn Crouch 43no, Stuart Hill 33, Oakley Colby 4-66, Simon Lawson 3-31 Exning 172-3, Tim Catley 65, Simon Allen 58.

Long Melford beat Little Bardfield by 19 runs. Long Melford 118, Little Bardfield 99.

THIS WEEK’S FIXTURES:

Division One: Hadleigh v Halstead, Haverhill v Wivenhoe, Woolpit v Braintree, Worlington v Maldon.

Division Two: Ipswich v Lakenheath.

Division Three: Brockley v Haverhill II, Long Melford v Sudbury II.