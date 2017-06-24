Captain sends out a warning to those in pursuit

Diss Cricket Club captain Mark Williamson believes ‘there is still more to come’ from his table-topping side, writes Alex Moss.

The Rectory Meadow-based outfit look to have bounced back well from being relegated from the Cecil Amey Opticians Norfolk Alliance Premier Division last year, picking up seven wins from their opening nine games in Division One this season.

A five-wicket triumph over Norwich A on Saturday saw Diss stretch their winning run to four games, and gives them a healthy 25-point lead at the top of the standings.

But despite their promising start to the campaign, skipper Williamson, somewhat ominously, insists his side have yet to hit top gear.

“There’s still more to come from us,” said the Diss skipper, who takes his side to bottom club Lowestoft Town tomorrow (1pm).

“We were disappointed to let Norwich get to 220 (with the bat).

“In parts we fielded well, but in other parts we were scrappy in the field.

“It’s been a while since we last played Lowestoft so there will be quite a few of their players who we are not familiar with.

“We’re full of confidence at the moment, but we know that we can’t afford to be complacent.”

Diss will be boosted by the return of opening batsman Chris Cooper and bowler Dan Taylor for tomorrow’s trip to basement side.

But the league leaders are without the services of Barnaby Chenery (side strain) and David Cokeley.