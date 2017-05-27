Brydon, 15, shines on his debut

CECIL AMEY OPTICIANS

NORFOLK ALLIANCE

DIVISION SIX

Dereham A 126 lost to Diss A 127-9 by one run

A superb unbeaten knock of 60 on debut from 15-year-old Alfie Brydon helped steer Diss A back to winning ways against Dereham A at the weekend.

Brydon’s half century helped rescue his side as they struggled to 127, before an inspired spell of four wickets from Aamir Qureshi, and some excellent fielding by the entire team, enabled Diss to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat, winning by just one run.

After the week’s rain, the Dereham skipper had no hesitation in asking visitors Diss to bat, and they were soon in trouble as James Skilleter was bowled in the third over by a ball which kept very low.

Scoring was not easy for Diss, with the pitch offering unpredictable bounce, and a few careless shots heaped pressure on the visitors as they slumped to 35-5 from 16 overs.

Diss’ fortunes were turned around as Brydon played an innings of great maturity, punishing any loose deliveries as he grew in confidence.

Well supported by Qureshi, Jody Sparrow and Anoushka Williamson, he continued to dominate the partnerships and pushed Diss to a total of 127-9.

The visitors were desperate for an early breakthrough in the Dereham innings, but the dangerous Neil Irons had other ideas, launching Sparrow for a straight six as they cruised to 25 from the first eight overs of the run chase.

The introduction of Matt Auckland and Williamson helped slow the run rate and brought the first wicket, when the latter had Sam West stumped by Andrew Horobin.

Sparrow and Andy Gregory both claimed wickets to keep Diss’ hopes alive, with Qureshi bagging four wickets, three of them in two overs as the hosts slumped to 124-9.

Gregory took the final wicket with three balls to spare as Diss scraped a win by just a single run.

Diss A have no game this weekend, but Diss B return to action with a trip to Rackheath tomorrow (1pm).