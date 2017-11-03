Blues comfortably beaten on the road by their rivals

LONDON LEAGUE

DIVISION ONE NORTH

North Walsham 53

Diss 19

Diss received a true reality check against local rivals North Walsham on Saturday.

The visitors had reduced the deficit to within striking distance with the final quarter remaining, only to be cut to pieces as the game drifted to its conclusion.

Yet again, the Diss defensive line was breached early in the game, following a loss of possession from an attacking position.

Todd Scotland raced through a number of weak tackles to increase the Walsham lead with only 15 minutes played.

Diss managed to secure a platform from which their dominant forwards put the Walsham eight under intense pressure, which eventually resulted in the award of a penalty try.

Unfortunately, though, Diss were unable to capitalise and found themselves on the back foot for the rest of the half.

The Diss eight were certainly a match for the Walsham eight all afternoon, producing quality possession from which to attack.

However, the home side’s defence was in an unforgiving mood, enabling their three-quarters to attack at pace, coupled with a high level of accuracy.

Led by Josh Brown, who proved a huge threat all afternoon, Walsham scored three further tries to lead 31-7 at half-time.

Diss had the better of the third quarter and began to put Walsham under pressure, creating attacking opportunities on the front foot.

Chris Beaird crashed through a number of tackles to send Jo Hegarty through at pace to score a crucial try.

Diss now enjoyed a period of control and, following intelligent approach work, Todd Wishart stepped inside the Walsham defence to score a well-taken third try.

Dave Smith’s men now had a chance to not only achieve a bonus point but close the gap on the home side, but a lack of concentration and ball retention allowed Walsham to capitalise.

The hosts saw the game out, scoring a further four tries without any response from Diss.

Diss had possession in the final minutes, but in the search for that crucial bonus point they lost possession on at least two occasions.

Diss, who are ninth in the latest standings, will host 11th-placed Saffron Walden at Mackenders tomorrow (2.30pm).