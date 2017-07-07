Batting display to forget for Diss A

CECIL AMEY

OPTICIANS

NORFOLK ALLIANCE

DIVISION SIX

Bradfield (64-2) beat Diss A (62)

by eight wickets

A disappointing batting display saw Diss A soundly beaten on the road at Bradfield on Saturday.

Having been put into bat by their hosts, Diss endured a torrid innings as just two batters made double figures, with three being dismissed for ducks.

Andrew Gregory (18) top scored, while Alfie Brydon added a further 13 runs.

Diss’ plight was summed up by the fact that the extras column (5) contributed more runs to their total before the final wicket fell than five of their batters.

After scoring the most runs with the bat, Gregory went on to take the only two Bradfield wickets that fell before the home team eased beyond their target in just 15 overs.

He had David Register (25) caught by Anoushka Williamson and clean bowled Kieron Bunn (5).

The defeat, which was the second team’s fifth of the 2017 campaign, has left them sixth in the league standings with a return of 110 points.

Tomorrow, Diss play host to Topcroft A (1pm), who find themselves fourth in the table — 28 points better off than their hosts at the weekend.

n Diss Under-17s recorded a two-wicket win at the expense of their Hethersett & Tas-Valley counterparts on Monday.

Bowling first, the Diss youngsters were able to restrict their hosts to 136-5 from 16 overs.

Sam Hunt claimed two of the wickets that fell, as did George Paine.

Despite not taking a wicket, young bowler Anoushka Williamson also made an impression with the ball as her three-over spell went for only five runs.

Having dominated the wickets, the combination of Hunt and Paine went on to help Diss reach their victory target with the bat.

Paine scored 31 runs, while Hunt weighed in with a top-scoring 36 — a knock that included four fours and two sixes.

Diss got over the line in 15.2 overs.