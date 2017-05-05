Batsmen falter as Old Bucks get season off to losing start

CECIL AMEY OPTICIANS

NORFOLK CRICKE

ALLIANCE LEAGUE

PREMIER DIVISION

Old Buckenham (149)

lost to Brooke (151-7)

by three wickets

Old Buckenham made a poor start to the 2017 campaign on Saturday, losing out at home to last season’s champions Brooke.

The home side were in trouble from the early overs as they regularly lost wickets, allowing Brooke to gain all of the momentum in the tie.

Bucks were 90-6 at the drinks break with the top six perishing for under 20 runs each individually.

Only Rob Thurley, who succumbed to a nipping delivery to be bowled, and Ben Shearing, who was unluckily judged lbw first ball, were not at fault for their dismissals.

Things were made worse when all-rounder Glen Meredith fell straight after the drinks break and then wicket- keeper Rob Goodwin followed him soon after.

The home side were limping to very unimpressive total in the early 100s, but a last wicket partnership between Andrew Lawrence (23) and youngster Matt Hendrie dragged the hosts to 149 in the 44th over before Hendrie was trapped lbw for 8.

Defending 149, Old Bucks started well and a fiery opening burst from Meredith, backed up well from Hendrie, found early wickets.

At one stage there was a suggestion Old Bucks could pull off an unlikely victory when they had Brooke at 47-3, but Daniel Vihm (36) and Robert Panter (44) helped get their team over the line, despite a further four wickets falling.

Meredith was the pick of the Old Bucks bowling line-up, ending his 10 overs with figures of 2-21, which included two maidens.

Next up for Terry Perry’s side is a trip to North Runcton tomorrow (1pm).

n Dan Constable was the hero as Garboldisham got their Premier Division season started with a three-wicket win over Horsford at The Langley.

After putting their visitors into bat, Garboblisham proceeded to bowl them out inside 47 overs for 143.

Kieran Pask and Alex Hogg took three wickets each, going for 27 and 30 runs respectively.

In reply, opener Constable scored 65 runs, while captain Danny Cash remained unbeaten on 31 when Garboldisham reached their victory target in 36.1 overs.

Tomorrow, Garboldisham are on the road at Sprowston (1pm).

n While Old Buckenham’s batting let them down during their league opener, they made amends on Sunday against Garboldisham in the first round of the Carter Cup.

Openers Perry and Matt Bint went cheaply, but that saw Thurley and Nicholas Pentz come to the crease and the pair decided to cut loose with a string of boundaries.

Pentz eventually went for 88, while Thurley got to three figures before being trapped lbw by Constable for 104.

Meredith (38) and Goodwin (26) also made useful contributions as Old Bucks closed on 308-8 from their 60 overs.

Openers Constable (41) and Tom Davey (45) started well in reply for Garboldisham, but once they fell it was the end of the challenge, with Old Bucks winning by 152 runs.

n Stradbroke’s Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship Division Nine East season got off to somewhat of a false start on Saturday when their opponents Kesgrave pulled out due to a lack of players.

Tomorrow, Stradbroke host St Margaret’s (1pm).