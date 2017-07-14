Bandwagon keeps on rolling

CECIL AMEY

OPTICIANS

NORFOLK ALLIANCE

DIVISION ONE

Vauxhall Mds A (211-7) lost to Diss (276)

by 65 runs

Everyone at Diss played their part in extending their winning run to seven matches at Vauxhall Mallards on Saturday.

Diss skipper Mark Williamson won the toss and chose to bat first, but disaster struck for the captain as he was bowled in the first over by Sam Tinkler.

Fellow opener Chris Cooper started in normal fashion, hitting two boundaries in the first over he faced.

With David Tooke, the pair made the most of some poor opening bowling from the home side, and moved the score onto 53-1 from 5 overs.

The pair accelerated the innings and Cooper brought up his second half-century in three games — an innings which had included a total of three maximums.

They had put an excellent 120 runs for the second wicket, until Cooper fell for 67 (45 balls) to Ryan Pearce.

Soon after, David Tooke was dropped off Steve Goldsmith, and made the hosts pay by bringing up his half century.

Then came a small collapse in the Diss innings, as three wickets fell for just three runs.

However, a vital partnership between David Cokeley and Robert Tooke was to follow.

The pair saw off Pearce (2-54) and Goldsmith (2-37) and cleverly rotated the strike to ease the pressure off Diss.

Both hit several boundaries and brought up their respective fifties either side of one another.

They put on 106 runs before Cokeley was bowled for 54 off only 50 deliveries in an innings that included seven fours and a glorious six.

Robert Tooke also found his touch and hit three sixes himself, before falling for 72 (56 balls).

Diss’ last three all fell cheaply, leaving them all out for a competitive 276 off only 42.4 overs.

The visitors then went on to do the business with the ball, with Daniel Taylor (2-42) and James Hardy (2-49) helping themselves to a brace of wickets apiece.