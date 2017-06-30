Baldwin on form but Topcroft lose

Ben Baldwin’s knock of 70 could not prevent Topcroft from losing out to Ashmanhaugh and Barton Wanderers on Saturday.

Batting first, the visitors were provided with a solid foundation by Gregory Rostron (44) and captain Harry Windridge (36).

However, it was Baldwin that took centre stage, hitting 70 runs off only 59 balls.

During his innings the number four batsman hit 10 fours and one six.

But after he exited the Topcroft innings faltered, with just one batsman from number five down to 11 reaching double figures.

Baldwin went on to take two wickets as Topcroft tried to defend 230, but by then it was too late.

At the top of the order, the home team’s Jordan Everett (86) and Shishir Bhatia (76) put on 132 for the first wicket to put their side well in command of proceedings.

The openers both fell before the end, but they had done enough to help get their team over the line inside 41 overs.

The defeat has left Topcroft second in the table, 12 points adrift of league-leading Beccles Town.

Tomorrow, Topcroft have the chance to return to winning ways with a trip to fifth-placed Swaffham (1pm).