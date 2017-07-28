Allen on form in defeat

Have your say

MARSHALL HATCHICK

TWO COUNTIES

CHAMPIONSHIP

DIVISION NINE EAST

St Margaret’s II (295-5) beat Stradbroke (56)

by 239 runs

Stradbroke suffered a thrashing at the hands of promotion-chasing St Margaret’s II on Saturday.

With the home team batting first and supplemented by first teamer Paul Allen, the die was cast very early on with an opening stand of 96 in 18 overs with Jeghadish Kumar (53).

As for Allen, he remained unbeaten at the crease throughout, eventually scoring 177 runs for his team.

The bowling figures were tough to read for Stradbroke, with Evan Read and Lewis Haydon both going for 10 or more runs an over.

Fergus Morgan did manage to snare himself three wickets, but his 13 overs still cost 79 runs.

Faced with a big victory target, Stradbroke’s reply never gained any momentum.

Richard Pierce-Saunderson (11) was the only batsmen to reach double figures, while the extras column was Stradbroke’s highest contributor with 15.

Stradbroke (sixth) are on the road again tomorrow when they travel to eighth-placed Woodbridge & OW II (1pm).