A second successive loss for Smith’s Diss

LONDON LEAGUE

DIVISION ONE NORTH

Diss 14

Brentwood 58

Diss found Brentwood far too much to handle in almost all aspects of the game as they fell to a heavy second successive defeat.

Diss, who compete in Division One North of the London League, controlled possession throughout the first ten minutes of the game and pressured the Brentwood line on at least two occasions.

But an inability to come away with any points from the sustained pressure allowed the visitors to increase the pace of the game and led to Brentwood scoring a well-structured try on 12 minutes.

Diss again went on the attack, with John Laurie and Stephen Hipwell going to the fore and forcing Brentwood to scramble their defence several times.

And, yet again this week, the Diss forwards more than held their own against the physical side, but were unable to prevent the loss.

Points came regularly for the visitors though, who took advantage of errors by Diss.

On 30 minutes, Diss crucially lost possession which allowed the Brentwood three-quarters the opportunity to move the ball at pace.

Several phases led to Charlie Chambers scoring out wide as a gap in the scores began to develop .

But Diss never lay down and yet again responded in a positive manner.

Tim Groom led the way with a drive into the Brentwood 22 that set up the ever present Laurie.

Laurie galloped over to bring Diss back in the game with Chris Beaird converting to give the home side a glimmer of hope.

Unfortunately an immediate loss of possession from the kick off allowed Brentwood the opportunity to flood the midfield and James Vogel scored on the stroke of half time to increase the Brentwood lead to 26-7.

The third quarter yet again showed that Diss are more than capable of competing at this level as long as valuable possession is looked after and used appropriately.

Superb driving play from the veteran Tim Groom and Stephen Hipwell set an attacking ruck close to the Brentwood line.

Alex Leeder at scrum half beautifully fed Chris Beaird, who somehow clung onto the ball to score a wonderfully crafted team try.

At 14-26, Diss were now back in the game. On 60 minutes Diss drove yet again into the Brentwood half, only to lose possession to see Brad Burr sprint the length of the field to put the game beyond the reach of the home side.

The flood gates then opened with Diss conceding a further three tries in the last ten minutes.

As highlighted last week, the pace of the game and a lack of precision when in possession were crucial to another brave Diss display.