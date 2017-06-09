‘A real team effort key to success’ says skipper

Mark Williamson believes an improvement in player availability has been behind Diss Cricket Club’s impressive start to the new season, writes Alex Moss.

The Rectory Meadow-based outfit were relegated from the Cecil Amey Opticians Norfolk Alliance Premier Division last year, but have bounced back well from a disappointing 2016 campaign to currently sit 14 points clear at the top of the Division One table.

Skipper Williamson puts Diss’ upturn in fortunes down to ‘a real team effort’ which has seen them win four of their last five games, but also points to a settled squad which has helped so far in 2017.

“We don’t want to dwell too much on the past, but the availability of players this year compared to last year has been a lot better, bar a couple of games,” Williamson said.

“It has been a real team effort so far as well. We’re enjoying playing in this league and coming up against different sides.

“We’ve started the season really well and we’re all enjoying it.”

The new Division One leaders visit Stow (5th) tomorrow (1pm) looking to make it three wins on the bounce, but will be without young bowler James Hardy (school) and opener Lewis Taylor (injured).

n In the Premier Division, Old Buckenham (4th) hope to get back to winning ways when they travel to Acle (8th) tomorrow (1pm).

Old Bucks slipped to their second defeat of the season on Saturday, after losing by 24 runs at home to Horsford II.

Glen Meredith (4-43) took four wickets for the hosts to help bowl Horsford all out for 231, but their reply fell short at 207, with Benjamin Shearing (41) and Nicholas Pentz (35) the top scorers.