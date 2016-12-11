Youth charged with double murder to appear at court via video-link

A 17-year-old boy charged with the murder of two men, following an incident in Ipswich on Thursday, is due to appear for his first hearing by video link at Ipswich Youth Court tomorrow, Monday 12 December, at 11.00am.

Police were called at just after 1.15pm on Thursday 8 December, to reports that a man aged in his thirties had been stabbed at West Meadows and had collapsed outside the entrance to the site. Officers were immediately sent to begin investigating and the man was taken to hospital in an ambulance.

A further call was then received at just after 1.30pm reporting that another man – aged in his late teens - had been brought to Ipswich Hospital in a car having sustained suspected stab wounds.

The men were taken for treatment but died in hospital a short time later.

Shortly after 1.30pm on the day of the incident, police conducting enquiries at West Meadows detained a teenage boy in the vicinity of Paper Mill Lane in Bramford. He was arrested on suspicion of murder and taken into police custody.

The victims have been formally identified as Barry Street aged 32 and Nathan Oakley aged 18, both from Ipswich. Post- mortem examinations carried out yesterday found that both victims died as a result of stab injuries.

Police are appealing for anyone who was in the vicinity of West Meadows between 8am and 3pm on Thursday 8 December to contact detectives with any information they may have. Officers are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have driven past the entrance of the site during this time and who have dash-cams fitted in their vehicles.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Investigation Team on 101 quoting reference 70694/16, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.