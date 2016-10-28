Your votes could help turn Diss ‘wasteland’ into community wildlife garden

Plans are afoot to transform a ‘wasteland’ in Diss into a new community wildlife garden — but your votes are needed.

As part of the Heritage Triangle project, it is hoped an acre of former market garden in the centre of Diss behind the council offices can be turned into a garden planted with local native species, allowing people to stroll in, picnic, or admire the scenery.

The terrace behind the council offices in Diss as it stands today. Your votes could help turn it into a community garden.

It is sited high above the Mere and would provide one of the best views of the town. The garden will be connected to Kings Head Yard by a boardwalk over the Mere, adding a further attraction to Diss.

Peter Hyde of the Diss Heritage Triangle Trust, which will maintain the garden, said: “The space is crying out to be turned back into a garden.

“The view from the garden is one of the best in Diss but it is completely hidden away.”

The plan is almost half-funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund — but votes from the public can help secure the rest of the money needed.

Tesco has awarded £8,000 from its Bags of Help scheme, and public votes at the Diss branch and other local stores could see another £2,000 to £4,000 granted. Voting runs from October 31 to November 13.

And the garden has also been accepted into the Aviva Community Fund competition, which could see between £10,000 and £25,000 contributed towards the project.

Mr Hyde added: “This is the chance to create a new exciting green space for Diss which will complement the Park. We want people to go and vote in droves!’

Voting runs until November 18. To cast your vote, visit https://community-fund.aviva.co.uk/voting/project/view/16-1825