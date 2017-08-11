‘Your unwanted glasses could change a life’ - Diss’ generosity is praised

Have your say

The generosity of Diss residents has been praised after more than 500 pairs of glasses were donated to an opticians in support of local causes.

Specsavers in Mere Street launched the appeal in January. It contributes to the Lions Recycle for Sight programme, that sees collection of used and unwanted glasses.

They are delivered to regional Lions Eyeglass Recycling Centres, packaged and cleaned, and distributed to people in need in low and middle-income communities.

Store director Simon Hill said staff had been overwhelmed by the generosity of the public.

“Our collection boxes are always full of frames, which is great to see,” he said.

“There’s so many simple ways that you can help others and the Recycle for Sight program highlights this.

“Something as simple as dropping your old specs in store can really make a difference. Your unwanted glasses could change a life.”

To donate your old glasses or book an eye examination, visit the store at Unit 1, 9-11 Mere Street, Diss, Norfolk, IP22 4AD, call 013796 58490, or book online at www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/diss .