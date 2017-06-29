READER LETTER: New Diss Carnival venue was a huge success

Now that the dust has settled and we’ve all had time to reflect on this year’s Diss Carnival in its new location, Diss Park by the Mere, I would just like to say how truly delighted and overwhelmed we have been by all the positive feedback.

As the new organising team who all met for the first time in August, not really knowing each other and with no real idea of that we could achieve, we set about 10 months of careful planning and put everything we could into this year’s event, which people seemed to love.

We would very much like to thank all the residents of Diss and the surrounding areas who voted with their feet and came out and supported the day in their many thousands, also to all those local groups and businesses who took part and helped stage this year’s carnival, it certainly paves the way and set the bar for the future.

Finally, a huge thanks to my carnival team mates and Diss Town Council for all the support and hard work leading up to the event, and on the day itself. We are all so very proud of what was achieved.

Chris Moyse

Chairman

Diss Carnival 2017

-Send your letters to editorial@dissexpress.co.uk, or by post to Diss Express, Norfolk and Suffolk House, Mere Street, Diss, Norfolk, IP22 4AE. Please provide a street name and a town/village