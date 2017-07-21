READER LETTER: Brexit - Parties should work together

I saw a comment from Sir Vince Cable on the BBC news website that Brexit might not happen as the Labour and Conservatives have such a wide gap.

Would it be better if, instead of trying to knock political spots off each other and playing into the hands of the EU with their differences, the two parties put this division to one side for now and create a united front to get the best deal that the people of the UK voted for in the referendum?

Parliament asked in or out of the EU; and the vote went out. Now it is time for Parliament – and that means all parties – to respect that and carry out the public wish.

B V Hall

The Street, Horham

- Send your letters to editorial@dissexpress.co.uk, or by post to Diss Express, Norfolk and Suffolk House, Mere Street, Diss, Norfolk, IP22 4AE. Please provide a street name and a town/village