A particularly stunning sunset graced the skies on Wednesday evening.

Diss Express readers from Norfolk and Suffolk sent in their best snaps — and here are some of the best.

Wortham, Suffolk. Photo: Anne Steel.

Stradbroke, Suffolk. Photo: Lewis Birks, aged 9.

Shelfanger, Norfolk. Photo: Stephanie Hoyle.

Roydon, Norfolk. Photo: Greg Tunmore.

Diss, Norfolk. Photo: Tina Nichols.