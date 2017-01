Snowfall has swept across the Diss Express area for the first time in 2017.

While snow only fell for a couple of hours in Diss, it was enough to turn the rooftops white.

The snow in Winfarthing. Photo sent in by Sue Sadiwsky. ANL-170113-135139001

Diss Express readers in Wortham, Long Stratton, Stradbroke, Winfarthing and Diss have been sending in their snow snaps.

A warning for severe cold weather in East Anglia was issued by emergency services and local authorities earlier this week.

Send in your snow snaps to editorial@dissexpress.co.uk

Snow in Mere Street, Diss. Photo: Zach Ward. ANL-170113-135506001

Snow in Mere Street, Diss. Photo: Zach Ward. ANL-170113-135454001

Champney's Road, Diss. Photo: Monique Gotts. ANL-170113-140508001

Snow balls, please? Coach Emily Wharton at Wortham Lawn Tennis CLub. ANL-170113-141129001

Diss. Photo: Kelz Worbey. ANL-170113-142740001

Long Stratton. Photo: Sheila Hardingham. ANL-170113-144348001

The view from Eastlands, Stradbroke. Photo: Ellie Wharton. ANL-170113-145751001

Market traders in Diss brave the snow. Photo: Diss Town Council. ANL-170113-143326001