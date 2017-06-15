Your chance to quiz constabulary as South Norfolk police officers host online surgery

South Norfolk residents will be able to quiz local officers on a range of issues in a live web chat next week.

South Norfolk Engagement Officer, PC Jim Squires, and local commander, Inspector John Colbert, will host the hour-long online street surgery from 7pm on Thursday, June 22.

This is the first time we’ve hosted a live web chat in South Norfolk and we hope that people will get involved South Norfolk Engagement Officer Jim Squires

They will be available to answer questions about their roles and responsibilities, as well as policing issues being dealt with in the district, while offering crime prevention advice.

PC Squires said: “This is the first time we’ve hosted a live web chat in South Norfolk and we hope that people will get involved.

“Policing needs to reflect the community it serves and more and more people are using online services so it makes perfect sense to host an online surgery where we can speak to people who wouldn’t necessarily be able to attend a daytime street surgery.”

To join the chat, visit www.norfolk.police/SNLive

Questions can be asked online on the night, or prior to the event via South Norfolk Police’s social media channels.

A spokesperson added: “We’ll try to answer as many questions as we can. If we can’t on the night, we’ll try and get back to you in the days after.”