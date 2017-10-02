Your chance to launch a project with Norfolk Constabulary’s engagement officers

Seven engagement officers from Norfolk Constabulary are to be involved in a new project aiming to build stronger links with local communities.

The project, called Community SOS, will see the participating officers give up a day, when not on duty, to assist with a local project in their district.

We are looking for a community project for each of the seven districts, which could do with a little help PC Jim Squires

The engagement officer for South Norfolk is PC Jim Squires.

He said: “We have just launched this initiative and need your help.

“We are looking for a community project for each of the seven districts, which could do with a little help.

“If you have a village hall that needs a re-paint or an over-grown garden that needs tidying up, we want to come along and help for the day.

“The Police Cadets are also available to come and help if it requires more man-power.”

Having been in their roles for year, the officers have supported existing community relationships by growing new local activities and providing enhanced visibility in every district.

This is through the use of social media, Police Connect and frequent face-to-face meetings.

Additionally, the officers are supporting and increasing the use of Special Constables, Police Cadets, Police Support Volunteers, Neighbourhood Watch and Community Speed Watch schemes.

The closing date for people to send their ‘Community SOS’ request in is Tuesday 31 October 2017.

The Engagement Officers will choose one project to help with in each district and will contact the coordinator directly to arrange dates and times.

If you have a project suitable for this, please send a brief, which is no more than 500 words, along with any pictures to: squiresjr@norfolk.pnn.police.uk by the closing date.