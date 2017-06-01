Young Diss property whizz wins leading award

A TW Gaze employee has scooped a Newcomer of the Year accolade at a prestigious awards ceremony in London.

Hannah Bavin, of TW Gaze Residential Lettings in Diss, picked up the honour at the Propertymark Qualifications annual award ceremony at the Le Meridian Hotel, Piccadilly.

The award recognises learners who have been within a business for 18 months or less who are making their mark in the property industry.

She joined the team in January 2016 after working in the hospitality industry since leaving university, and had no prior experience of working in the property industry.

But after joining the industry as a letting assistant, she has enjoyed a rapid promotion to property management advisor within six months of starting her new career.

TW Gaze lettings manager Jenna Goodall Browne said: “I nominated Hannah for the award as she is very hard working and, at the age of 25, shows maturity beyond her years.

“We have full confidence in her ability to deal with all situations that working in the lettings industry can throw at you.

“She takes difficult situations with landlords or tenants in her stride and she doesn’t seem to be phased by anything and has blossomed in her role.”