‘Yes, dear’ the two most important words for long marriage, say Eye’s Platinum pair

“Yes, dear,” are the two most important words if you want a long marriage, according to Eye’s Sid Hammond.

And the 95-year-old would know better than most — as last Wednesday he and wife Barbara celebrated their Platinum wedding anniversary.

The pair met in Mere’s Mouth in 1946 and married in Thorpe Abbotts later that year — although it is a relationship that nearly never happened.

“I went to the same place in Diss three times in one day to meet her,” explained Mr Hammond.

“She first said if I’m not there in the morning, I’ll be there in the afternoon. And if I’m not there in the afternoon, I’ll be there in the night — but she never came at all.”

“I didn’t turn up because I didn’t like him!” joked Mrs Hammond.

What changed her mind?

“She realised she was on to a good thing! said Mr Hammond.

They celebrated their milestone with a service at All Saints Church, where they married 70 years ago, followed by a meal, and a gathering at Elizabeth Court, Eye with fellow residents and cake.

“We had a lovely day,” said Mr Hammond. “It was really good.”

Mr Hammond, born in Billingford, first worked at the Dennys bakery in Diss, before being called up to the RAF, completing posts in India, Burma and the Dutch East Indies, from 1942 and 1946.

On his return he worked the land before the couple moved to Aberdeen, Scotland for 18 years, where he was a caretaker at a church.

They came back to Eye and have lived in the town ever since.

Mrs Hammond, 88, was born in Eye, and worked in nursing throughout her career.

“It has been a very happy marriage,” she said.

The Platinum pair have seven children, 12 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren and 14 great great grandchildren.

Daughter-in-law Janice Hammond added: “I think they do really, really well.”