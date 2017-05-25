Wortwell bed-and-breakfast recognised with national ‘Hidden Gem’ award

Owners of a picturesque B&B in south Norfolk have been recognised with a national accolade celebrating independent businesses in the hospitality trade.

Wortwell Hall Barn in Low Road, near Harleston, which has 18th century origins, was named a Hidden Gem by UK booking company Eviivo, as part of an initative aiming to showcase unique and quirky properties in the country’s accommodation scene.

Co-owned by Clive and Jenny Aylett, the business was selected by a panel of judges, who described it as offering “outstanding quality of accommodation and customer service”.

Mr Aylett said: “We’re honoured to have been named one of Eviivo’s Hidden Gems.

“For us, the focus is always on the customer and making sure they have the best possible experience, but it’s a great feeling to know that the hard work we put in day in, day out has been recognised.

“The property has so much history and beauty. It’s wonderful to see it being showcased nationally.”

Ian Hardwick, Eviivo’s business development director, said of the award: “Hidden Gems is about celebrating the little guys that have unique stories to tell.

“Wortwell Hall Barn is a fantastic example of this and we’re proud to be presenting them with this award.”