Wortham’s diamond couple have advice for a long marriage

“You must say how much you love each other every day.” That’s Gerald and Mary Potter’s advice to any couple starting out on married life.

And after 60 happy years together, they should know what they are talking about.

The Wortham couple reached their diamond wedding yesterday – and together said they had had a ‘wonderful’ life.

“We have worked hard and saved hard, we have two beautiful daughters who have given us five grandchildren and now two great-grandchildren,” said Mr Potter, 86.

The couple married at South Lopham after meeting at the village’s Crown pub which was run by Mrs Potter’s parents. Despite her pub background, though, she does not drink and neither did her parents. “Nothing against it – just did not like the taste,” she explained.

The couple have spent most of their married life living on Wortham Ling at Furze Villa which they built on land owned by Mr Potter’s parents. He was an electrician and Mrs Potter, who is 79, was a lunchtime supervisor at Bressingham school and also worked at Diss Co-op, Ipi Dee fashions and a card shop. Besides working and bringing up their family they found time for tennis, darts and bowls and will celebrate their anniversary with a party at the Park Hotel, Diss, on Sunday.