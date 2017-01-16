Works will make Diss charity store feel like ‘brand new’

The Oxfam charity store in Diss is set to close to allow for improvements to take place — which their manager says will make it feel like a “brand new shop.”

Oxfam, on Market Hill, is holding a sale, with all donated stock half price, running until February 6, before the work begins.

Work will be carried out to improve the backroom area and working space, while the book department of the shop floor will also be updated.

A grand re-opening will take place on Thursday, February 16.

Manager Ben Carroll said: “We’re really excited to make some big changes to the shop, which will help us process and store donations much more efficiently, which will help us make much more money to help end poverty in the coming years.

“To clear out our backroom in preparation for the work, we’re making all donated stock half price! This is a great chance to grab some real bargains — there will never be a better time to get a whole new wardrobe, or refresh your library. Come and see what you can find!

“We will open again on Thursday, February 16, and it will be like a brand new shop — we’re taking the opportunity to launch the shop in a new way, with a new layout and great stock.”

For more information on Oxfam, visit www.oxfam.org.uk