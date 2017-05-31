Work to start to bring 4G to Long Stratton

Work is due to start next week to bring 4G network coverage to Long Stratton.

O2 says work will begin on Monday, June 5, to bring 4G service to Long Stratton, as well as improving its 2G and 3G network. Subject to successful implementation and testing, customers will see the new and improved service in the following weeks.

A spokesperson said during the work, some O2 customers will experience intermittent service. Customers can download the O2 TU Go app which enables them to make and receive calls on any WiFi-connected device using their mobile number.

For more see o2.co.uk