Work on new £10.9m homes development in Mendlesham to begin in January

Work on a £10.9m development which will bring new homes to Mendlesham is set to start in the New Year.

The new development, Station Fields, will see 50 new homes for open market sale by housing developer Lovell and six affordable rented homes for affordable housing provider Havebury Housing Partnership.

Construction is due to start in January 2017 at the former G R Warehousing premises off Old Station Road.

It is due to be completed by the end of 2018.

Lovell regional director Simon Medler said: “We’re excited to be starting work in the New Year on this attractive development which will bring new, high-quality homes to Mendlesham.

“Station Fields will offer a choice of beautifully designed, modern homes with properties suitable for families, couples and single people.

“New housing is a vital element in enabling rural communities to continue to flourish and we’re delighted that this development will bring homes for sale and affordable homes to Mendlesham.”

Outline planning permission was granted in October 2015, by Mid Suffolk District Council, while a reserved matters application was given the green light in October of this year.

Mendlesham Parish Council recommended the application’s approval unanimously, subject to landscaping and boundary requirements.

To register interest in the new homes, call 01603 667663