Work begins on studios to bring Park Radio to the air

Building work to make Park Radio a reality begun this week.

The community radio station is hoping to broadcast 24/7 across Diss, Harleston and Eye, to as many as 80,000 listeners, from Diss Youth and Community Centre in Shelfanger Road.

And after eight years of work, and four 28-day test broadcasts, the station will launch next month.

It was awarded a five-year full-time FM licence in June, 2015, and was given a two-year deadline to get on the air – but this was extended by four months.

Builders began work on Monday and will spend about two weeks creating a pair of studios, an office and a reception area, while radio engineers will come in to install the technology to allow Park Radio to take to the airwaves – also taking a couple of weeks.

A 25-metre mast will be installed later this month.

Director Chris Moyse said a team of about 35 people had been assembled – but is calling on more people to get involved, including businesses.

“It is almost as if Christmas is going to come early,” he told the Diss Express. “At the time we did the test broadcasts, it was very, very exciting to make it happen.

“It is ratcheting up the excitement to actually deliver it. It is scary as well, because you have to keep it going.

“Getting Park Radio on air should transform the area in terms of community cohesion, and be good for tourism and jobs and providing opportunities for volunteers.”

The launch will cost about £30,000 – which the radio station has managed to raise. The running costs each year are expected to be between £50,000 to £80,000 a year.

“We have worked hard, in terms of funding applications, and fundraising in the community, and with help from the local Rotary and Freemasons, help from all community groups and, of course, the public, who have come out and supported us.”

Mr Moyse added the station wanted to give young people a chance to gain experience in the broadcast industry – with a three-hour slot once a week being presented and produced from local high school students.

He also gave his thanks to Diss Town Council – from whom Park Radio are renting the youth centre from on a peppercorn rent.

For more see www.parkradio.co.uk. Or, to get involved, email chris.moyse@google mail.com .