Wonderful weather for first Pilates in the Park in Diss

More than twenty people worked up a sweat in Diss Park on Saturday with the first Pilates in the Park session.

Organiser Miss Hannah Wright, said: “The session was great and we had wonderful weather on the day.

“It was fantastic to see people of all different capabilities and ages get involved.

“Some of the people said they thought they would feel self-conscious doing pilates outside – but, they didn’t feel like that at all.”

Sponsored by Diss Town Council, the session ran from 10am to 11am and will be taking place every Saturday, at the pavilion in Diss Park until September 2.

Sessions cost £3 per person and booking is not required. A third of the money raised will go back into the upkeep of the park.